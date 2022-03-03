Morgan Stanley Has $23.46 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 7.13% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

PTF opened at $138.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.13. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.33 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

