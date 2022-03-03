Morgan Stanley Lowers Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to Equal Weight

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,800 ($37.57). Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

HIK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.57) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($34.68).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,952 ($26.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,058.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,277.62. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,813 ($24.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.27).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

