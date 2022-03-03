Morgan Stanley Raises Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $31.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBT. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.