Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.22% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $22,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

