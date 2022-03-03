Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Raised to C$200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:MRC opened at C$135.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$132.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.96. Morguard has a 1-year low of C$109.01 and a 1-year high of C$158.01.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

