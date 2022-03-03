Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) PT Lowered to $83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.31. Morphic has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. On average, analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Morphic by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth about $6,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 65,571 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 40,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

