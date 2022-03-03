Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $35.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mplx by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Mplx has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

