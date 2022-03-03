Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 242,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after buying an additional 156,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,552 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,702,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $82.07. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,881. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.