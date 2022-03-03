Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $322,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

