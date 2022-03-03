Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,081 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

