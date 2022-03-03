Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 738.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 269,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

