MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,172. MusclePharm has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

MusclePharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.