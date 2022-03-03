Namecoin Hits Market Cap of $33.31 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00005356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $33.31 million and approximately $6,644.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,206.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00733430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00196407 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00031842 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

