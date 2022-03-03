NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NH opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

