National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AINV. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

AINV opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $858.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.