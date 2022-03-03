National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 260,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 277,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

