National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

