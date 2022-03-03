National Asset Management Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,023,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,112,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
AIV opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.16.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
