National Asset Management Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,023,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,112,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.