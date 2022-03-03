National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 398,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,296. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $236.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 94,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

