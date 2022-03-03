National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 398,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,296. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $236.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45.
In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.
National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.