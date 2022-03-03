National Pension Service Sells 1,064 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

National Pension Service decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of DocuSign worth $67,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 623,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.24, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

