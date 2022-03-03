National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.National Vision also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.100 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.11.

National Vision stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $65.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

