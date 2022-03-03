Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.20 Million

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to post $120.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. Nautilus posted sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $590.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nautilus.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

