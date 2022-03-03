Needham & Company LLC Cuts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s previous close.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Nutanix stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Nutanix has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after acquiring an additional 601,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after buying an additional 367,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,871,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

