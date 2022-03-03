Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $11.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

