NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) vs. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Head-To-Head Contrast

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) and NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and NETGEAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 8.34 -$1.82 million N/A N/A NETGEAR $1.17 billion 0.68 $49.39 million $1.57 17.19

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SharpLink Gaming and NETGEAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A NETGEAR 0 2 1 0 2.33

NETGEAR has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.15%. Given NETGEAR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of NETGEAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and NETGEAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A NETGEAR 4.23% 6.92% 4.46%

Volatility & Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETGEAR has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NETGEAR beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming (Get Rating)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About NETGEAR (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks. The Small & Medium Business segment focuses on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, wireless LAN, storage, and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price. The company was founded by Patrick C. S. Lo and Mark G. Merrill on January 8, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

