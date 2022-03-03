Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

