Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 39.3% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $227,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,494,739 shares of company stock worth $1,444,901,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $24.07 on Thursday, reaching $855.82. 756,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,117,814. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $961.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $923.76. The stock has a market cap of $859.47 billion, a PE ratio of 179.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.