New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.49

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.49 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 14126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.