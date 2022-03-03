Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. increased their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,939,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

