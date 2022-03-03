Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Elizabeth Ryder Sells 7,666 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $1,420,663.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $189.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.11 and a 1 year high of $190.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

