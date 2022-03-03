NEXT (NEXT) Tops One Day Volume of $195.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $507,833.17 and $195.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00262190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001325 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001662 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

