Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 234.2% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.0 days.
Shares of NICFF remained flat at $$22.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. Nichias has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $22.90.
About Nichias (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nichias (NICFF)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.