nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. TheStreet cut shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.
In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ LASR opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $661.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.36.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
