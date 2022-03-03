NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NMI were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NMI by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.80 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NMI Profile (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.