NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NNGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NN Group from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NN Group from €48.40 ($54.38) to €48.30 ($54.27) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut NN Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NN Group from €52.50 ($58.99) to €56.50 ($63.48) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. NN Group has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

