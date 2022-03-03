Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,694,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,694,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,367,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,991,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,060,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBTC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

