Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

