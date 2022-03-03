Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $31.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.
JWN stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 204,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 673.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
