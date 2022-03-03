Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $31.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 204,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 673.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.