Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.50 EPS.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 164,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

