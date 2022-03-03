Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Trading Down 16.7%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 754,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 335,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market cap of C$7.29 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05.
About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)
Further Reading
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.