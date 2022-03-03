Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to 585.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from 530.00 to 585.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.
Shares of NVO stock opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
