Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to 585.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from 530.00 to 585.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

