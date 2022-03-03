Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.18

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.18 and last traded at $137.41, with a volume of 17848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

