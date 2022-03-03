Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.70

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 1496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

