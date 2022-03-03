Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NUW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

