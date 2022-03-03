Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.
NAZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.25.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
