Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.

NAZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 43,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

