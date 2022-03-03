Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

NID traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,840. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating ) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

