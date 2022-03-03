Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NMZ traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 130.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.