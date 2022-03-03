Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years.
NMZ traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
