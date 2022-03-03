Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 673.9% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NXJ opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
