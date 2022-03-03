Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.73. 843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,721. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

