NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of NVE worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NVE by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 142,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.86%.

About NVE (Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.